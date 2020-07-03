Explosion reported at grain terminal in Southeast England

There was an explosion at a grain terminal at Tilbury around 50 miles (80 km) east of London.

Essex Fire Service was called to Tilbury Docks at 0855 GMT on Friday and found grain in a silo on fire.

The fire service said the crews made sure the fire was under control but allowed the grain to smoulder. Two crews were working with site managers to removed unaffected grain from the silo so that it did not ignite.

No one was injured and the situation at the grain terminal had been stabilised. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Tilbury has the largest combined import and export grain terminal in Britain, with an annual capacity of two million tonnes split evenly between import and export.