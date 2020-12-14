Explosion on a ship in Saudi Aramco Jeddha Port area

An explosion was reported on a ship near the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, Sputnik reported citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO is aware an MT has experienced an explosion ... whist carrying out operations. Investigations are ongoing," UKMTO said in an incident notice on Sunday.

The Dryad Global maritime security company also confirmed that the explosion occurred in an oil tanker.

"Reporting indicates that a vessel has experienced an explosion whilst carrying out operations within the main tanker anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah Port," Dryad Global said.

According to the company, it is still unclear whether the ship that suffered the explosion is the Dominican flagged M/T Desert Rose or the Saudi flagged bunkering vessel Al Amal Al Saudi.