At least 17 people have been injured, four critically, after an explosion rocked a residential area in China’s Shanxi province, causing smoke to billow and glass to shatter in nearby buildings.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the explosion occurred at a residential complex in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province this morning. Authorities have launched a coordinated rescue, deploying 210 personnel and 43 vehicles. As for the injured, three individuals have already been discharged after receiving treatment.

More details to follow...