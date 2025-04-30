At least 17 people have been injured, four critically, after an explosion rocked a residential area in China’s Shanxi province, causing smoke to billow and glass to shatter in nearby buildings.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the explosion occurred at a residential complex in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province this morning. Authorities have launched a coordinated rescue, deploying 210 personnel and 43 vehicles. As for the injured, three individuals have already been discharged after receiving treatment.

At least 17 people have been injured, four critically, after a huge explosion at a residential complex in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province this morning.



Authorities have launched a coordinated rescue, deploying 210 personnel and 43 vehicles.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the site, with windows shattered in nearby buildings.

