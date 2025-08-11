/Explosion at US steel coking plant in Pennsylvania leaves multiple people trapped, rescue operation underway

An explosion on Monday (August 11) at a US Steel facility in Clairton, outside Pittsburgh, left multiple injured and individuals trapped beneath the rubble, with emergency responders on the scene attempting to pull them out, officials said. No deaths have been confirmed at the Clairton Coke Works, Allegheny County communications director Abigail Gardner said.

See the video here:

When did the explosion took place?

The Allegheny County Emergency Services reported that a blaze at the plant began around 10:51am and that it has transported five individuals. The agency would not give any further information on those individuals transported and only described it as an “active scene.” The plant, a huge industrial complex along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is the largest coking operation in North America and one of four giant US Steel plants in Pennsylvania that employ several thousand employees.

What was the case against Clairton plant?

The Clairton plant has been plagued by pollution concerns in recent years. In 2019, it settled a 2017 lawsuit for $8.5 million. The company under the settlement committed to investing $6.5 million to cut soot emissions and stinky odors from the Clairton coke-making plant, on the Monongahela River some 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh.

The company also was sued on other pollution matters for the Clairton plant, such as those alleging the company broke clean air laws when a December 2018 fire destroyed the sulfur pollution controls at the Clairton facility. Clairton Mayor Rich Lattanzi tweeted on social media, talking about the blast with a mass casualty. The Mayor wrote on X, "Just a report of an explosion! Asking for multiple ambulances! My prayers go out to anyone involved in this tragedy and their families and community."