/Ex-priest found guilty of sexually assaulting nine women, used to run 'cult-like' church

Published: Aug 21, 2025, 02:02 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 02:02 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Chris Brain, a former priest who was accused of abusing members of a "cult-like" church group, was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women on Wednesday (August 20). 

Chris Brain, a former priest who was accused of abusing members of a "cult-like" church group, was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women on Wednesday (August 20). The 68-year-old was the head of the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS), an influential evangelical movement based in Sheffield in the 1980s and 90s.

