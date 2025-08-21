/Ex-priest found guilty of sexually assaulting nine women, used to run 'cult-like' church

Chris Brain, a former priest who was accused of abusing members of a "cult-like" church group, was found guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women on Wednesday (August 20).
