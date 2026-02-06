Disclaimer: WION is only reporting the names that have been mentioned in the Epstein files and is not accusing anyone of any wrongdoing. Readers are advised to use their discretion on this article.



Amid the controversy around the claims that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was an Israeli spy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday (Feb 6) that the “unusual close relationship” between former Israeli PM Ehud Barak and Epstein proves that the sex offender was not an Israeli agent. “Jeffrey Epstein’s unusual close relationship with Ehud Barak doesn’t suggest Epstein worked for Israel. It proves the opposite,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

“Stuck on his election loss from over two decades ago, Barak has for years obsessively attempted to undermine Israeli democracy by working with the anti-Zionist radical left in failed attempts to overthrow the elected Israeli government,” Netanyahu claimed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Barak’s personal fixation led him to engage in activities publicly and behind the scenes to undermine the government of Israel, including fueling mass protest movements, fomenting unrest and feeding false media narratives,” he added.

Who is Ehud Barak?

Ehud Barak was the former Israeli Prime Minister who held the post from 1999 to 2001. A former Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, he later held senior cabinet roles, including defence minister. He emerged as one of the top criticis pof Netanyahu and frequently warned that the current government threatens Israel’s democratic institutions and rule of law.