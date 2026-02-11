/Epstein Files: Who is Leslie Wexner, billionaire founder of Victoria's Secret named in unredacted DOJ documents?

US Representative Ro Khanna has publicly identified six men whose names were previously blacked out in documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Among those named is billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner, whom an FBI document reportedly described as a co-conspirator of the late convicted sex offender. Khanna, a Democrat from California, reviewed unredacted records at the Department of Justice alongside Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky. After spending roughly two hours examining the files, Khanna revealed the names during remarks on the House floor. Massie later posted images online indicating that a 2019 Justice Department record had removed redactions from Wexner’s name and photograph in a document referencing Epstein.

Who is Leslie Wexner?

Leslie “Les” Wexner, 88, is a prominent American retail executive and founder of L Brands, the company behind well-known chains such as Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works. He led the business for more than five decades, transforming it into one of the country’s largest specialty retail groups.

Born on September 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Wexner is the son of Henry Wexner, a Russian immigrant. He built his fortune from modest beginnings and is widely regarded as Ohio’s wealthiest individual. Forbes estimates his net worth at approximately $9 billion.

Wexner’s entrepreneurial journey started in 1963 with a $5,000 loan from his aunt, which he used to launch a clothing store called The Limited. The concept focused on fast-selling women’s apparel, and its early success led to rapid expansion. The company went public in 1969 under the ticker symbol LTD on the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout the 1970s, Wexner grew the brand aggressively.