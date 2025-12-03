Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Epstein files: House Democrats release unseen images from Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island

Epstein files: House Democrats release unseen images from Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island — SEE PICS

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 23:13 IST
Epstein files: House Democrats release unseen images from Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island — SEE PICS

House Democrats release unseen images from Epstein’s infamous private island Photograph: (X (@OversightDems))

Story highlights

House Democrats released never-before-seen images and videos from Epstein's private Caribbean island, revealing disturbing details of his past crimes and operations

On Wednesday (December 3), House Democrats on the Oversight Committee made public a series of previously unseen photos and videos from the private island once owned by Jeffrey Epstein. These disturbing images provide new insights into the place that served as the hub for Epstein’s decades-long exploitation of young women and girls. Among the newly released content are images of bedrooms, bathrooms, and what looks like a dentist’s chair adorned with masks. One image also shows a landline phone with various names, Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick, and Larry, marked on the speed dial buttons.

The footage includes sweeping views of the luxurious estate on Little St. James Island, located in the US Virgin Islands, showcasing its pool, palm-lined paths, and oceanfront vistas. Another photo captures a study with a blackboard featuring words like “power,” “deception,” “plots,” and “political.” Some of the images have been redacted to protect privacy, especially removing the names of women depicted.

See the images here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to a Democratic committee aide who while speaking to CNN said that these never-before-seen materials were obtained from the notorious island and were released to promote transparency in the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. The release follows recent legislation signed into law by the US President Donald Trump, which mandates the Justice Department to publicly release its Jeffrey Epstein-related documents.

Rep. Robert Garcia, a leading member of the Oversight Committee, emphasised that the goal of making these disturbing visuals public was to continue shining a light on the full extent of abusive activities by Jeffrey Epstein. "This is a critical step to ensuring accountability and transparency as we work to uncover the truth about Epstein’s crimes," Garcia said in a statement.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics