Envoys hail 'progress' over Iran nuclear deal talk

Envoys participating in the negotiations to revive 2015 nuclear deal with Iran hailed progress of the talks on Saturday. The negotiations are going on in Vienna.

European Union envoy Enrique Mora said Saturday that "progress has been made in a far from easy task. We need now more detailed work".

Russian ambassador to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov added that "participants took note with satisfaction of the progress made so far and expressed determination to continue negotiations with a view to complete the process

successfully as soon as possible."

The discussions involved EU officials and representatives from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran.

The talks are aimed at determining which sanctions the United States should lift and the measures Iran has to take in order to rein in Tehran's nuclear programme.

Iran delegation head Abbas Araghchi remarked on Telegram that "a good discussion took place within the joint commission.

"It appears that a new agreement is taking shape and there is now a common final goal among all," he added.

Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, confirmed Iran was now producing uranium enriched to 60 percent purity, taking the country closer to the 90-percent level required for use in a nuclear weapon.

"The enrichment of uranium to 60 percent is underway" in Natanz, he was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

Iran has repeatedly insisted it is not seeking atomic weapons, but it has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2019, the year after Washington withdrew from the accord and began imposing sanctions.

The nuclear deal was struck with Iran in 2015. Doubts were cast on its longevity after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally took US out of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

