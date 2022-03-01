Enraged over conflict, Ukrainian sailor attempts to sink Russian boss’s luxury yacht, held

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia seems to have spilled elsewhere too.

A Ukrainian sailor made a failed attempt to sink a luxury yacht owned by his Russian boss Alexander Mijeev, who is the CEO of Rosoboronexport. The 55-year-old sailor was arrested on Saturday.

To sink the 156-foot vessel by flooding, Taras Ostapchuk, a ship engineer, reportedly opened valves in the engine room.

The yacht is estimated to be worth a whopping $7.7 million, as per The New York Post.

The incident happened when the yacht, Lady Anastasia, was docked at Mallorca in Spain, reported BBC.

The Spain's Civil Guard arrested him on Saturday. When he appeared in court on Sunday, he told the judge that he did not regret his actions.

As per the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the Ukrainian, who worked on the vessel for 10 years, said, "I don't regret anything I've done and I would do it again." He said that his boss is "a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people."

Mijeev’s company exports Russian defence products, such as ships, weapons, tanks and fighting vehicles.

In court, Ostapchuk said that he acted after watching coverage of the invasion on television.

"I watched the news about the war. There was a video of a helicopter attack on a building in Kyiv. The armaments used are produced by the yacht owner's company. They were attacking innocents," Ostapchuk told the judge.

(With inputs from agencies)