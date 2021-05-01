England expands vaccination drive to include ages 40 and above

National Health Service (NHS) England has included those aged 40 above in the demographic eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine. Text messages will soon be sent to people in this age group to allow them to make arrangements to get themselves vaccinated.

Only those aged 42 and above were eligible for vaccination before this.

Earlier this week, Britain announced that it had ordered 60 million more doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. The vaccines have been ordered for a booster programme to be carried out in coming months.

"We have been working on a programme of booster shots... for over a year now, and we've backed some of the only clinical trials in the world looking specifically at booster shots," UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week.

Britain has been the European country worst-hit by the virus, recording more than 127,000 deaths, although it rolled out a successful mass-vaccination campaign in early December, using AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.