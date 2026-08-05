In a massive strike, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones, killing at least 15 people and leaving over 50 injured. The attack is being termed as one of the deadliest strikes across Kyiv this year. Kyiv’s military administration said that seven sites had come under attack that began after midnight. Air raid alerts for Kyiv remained in place for more than an hour. The attack came after strikes and counter strikes killed at least 27 people in Ukraine and Russia. The five-year-long conflict is showing no signs of slowing down with US President Donald Trump also failing in striking a peace deal between the two countries. Russia has intensified attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, while Ukraine has also increased its attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, including power facilities.