/‘Embodied the highest degrees of courage’: Dubai Crown Prince meets Flydubai hero Smit Machchhar

Dubai Crown Prince and UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum on Saturday (Oct 3) met with Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, the captain of the Flydubai flight who foiled a hijacking attempt by his co-pilot and saved the lives of 180 people on board. Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot, who tried to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. However, he resisted the attack and bravely fought back. Despite being severely injured, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to rush in and overpower the attacker.

In a post on X, Hamdan bin Mohammed shared images from his visit to the Indian captain, who is receiving treatment in a hospital.

“During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise,” Hamdan bin Mohammed wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” he added.

Smit Machchhar health update

Sharing an update on the brave pilot’s health, Indian Embassy in UAE said that Machchhar remains under “excellent medical care and is recovering well”. The Embassy added, “We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health.”

What happened on Flydubai flight?

A major hijacking attempt was foiled on a Flydubai flight, carrying 174 passengers, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Sep 30). The situation onboard turned chaotic when the Omani co-pilot attempted to murder Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and hijack the flight with the intention of crashing it. Machchhar bravely fought with his co-pilot and managed to open the cockpit door despite battling severe wounds and blood loss.

Once the cockpit door was open, passengers rushed in and overpowered the co-pilot, restraining him. A dentist on the flight tended to Machchhar’s injuries and stabilised him. Two off-duty pilots, who were among the passengers, took control of the flight and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

During the altercation, the plane suddenly plunged several feet, from nearly 34,000 feet to less than 17,000 feet. The plane also sent distress signal 7700, a general international emergency signal. It also briefly sent the code 7500, which signals hijacking and unlawful interference, before it went back to the original distress code.