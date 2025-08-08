/Elon Musk and Benjamin Netanyahu are the most hated global figure in America now

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly the most disliked global figure in the US. According to a Gallup survey, the Former DOGE head was the most hated person, followed by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the poll, 61 per cent of randomly selected 1000 respondents view Elon Musk unfavourably, followed by Benjamin Netanyahu, who is second with 52 per cent responded unfavourably.

Elon Musk's net favourability has decreased from -4 in January to -28 in July. Elon Musk's political views and public activity have contributed to the decrease in his public approval. In October 2024, during the Presidential campaign of Donald Trump, Musk had warned that Americans had to endure severe hardship if Donald Trump were elected as President. His time at the White House, along with his history of substance abuse, has turned him into the most polarising figure in the United States. His public fallout with the US President Donald Trump has also made him despised among his Republican fan base.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been widely accused of genocide in Gaza, comes next to him. His 52 per cent unfavourability is a drastic turnaround, as Americans back in 2023 had a more favourable view of Netanyahu. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has created a negative perception of the wartime leader. Moreover, views on Netanyahu hold a partisan divide, while 63 per cent of Republicans view him favourably, only 9 per cent of Democrats have a positive opinion about him. Some of Netanyahu's policies and statements, particularly regarding the war in Gaza, have faced criticism from within the US and internationally.