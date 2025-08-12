/Elon Musk questions OpenAI's Apple ranking, Sam Atlman accuses him of manipulating X. Here's where it led

Trouble in paradise: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have been caught bickering online. It has left behind a spectacle for netizens. The latter initiated the banter, poking at the AI company, questioning the credibility of its high ranking on Apple Store. Musk went straight for the attack on the microblogging site X, he wrote, “Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation.”

And in response, Altman wrote, “This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like.”

While Musk is still curious and has more questions, “Hey Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put eitherX or Grok in your “Must Have” section whenX is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know.”

And the internet never stops engaging with Musk, X users poured in with their insight and wit. It's never a dull day for netizens, a user wrote, “You know what needs to be done, Elon Musk! Tesla is the best car. X is the best social media. Grok is the best AI. Time to make an X phone! Cheaper and better than Apple. It is the only way!”