Elon Musk gives this date for the relaunch of Twitter blue tick subscription service

Continuing his 'back-and-forth', Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said the blue tick subscription service will be relaunched on November 29. The announcement comes a few days after Twitter halted the service, owing to a messy rollout.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid," said Musk in a tweet.

In a reply to a netizen asking if legacy checkmarks will go away, Musk said, "All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months."

As reported by WION, Twitter's rollout of the subscription service for the blue checkmark had been off to a rather shaky start. Days after rolling out the service, Musk had to halt it as 'impersanation' by accounts caused mayhem on the platform.

Companies like Eli Lilly & Co and Lockheed Martin among others had to suffer billion in losses after fake tweets from 'verified' accounts claimed to be the said companies.

After the situation turned pear-shaped, Musk stated that accounts that employ impersonation on Twitter without explicitly designating it as "parody" accounts will be immediately and permanently removed.

"To be more precise, accounts doing parody impersonations. Basically, tricking people is not ok," said Musk whilst adding that Twitter will also introduce a "Parody" subscript "to clarify".

Under Musk's new $8/month subscription service, netizens will be able to receive a 'blue checkmark' in front of their names. Earlier, only verified accounts of public figures, including journalists, legislators, and well-known people could carry the coveted blue check mark.

Apart from the checkmark, the subscription service will give the users priority in replies, mentions and searches. The paying customers will be served fewer ads and have the freedom to post long-form videos and audio.

