/Musk calls Bessent 'Soros stooge' over his 'business, not his political activities' advice: Here's what happened so far

Alongside promoting his new his political party, tech giant Elon Musk is also attacking his old foe Scott Bessent. In a latest post on X, he has called Bessent a ‘Soros stooge’ once again. This comes after Bessent said that Musk should focus on “business activities and not political activities.” Last week, Elon Musk announced that he is forming the 'American Party,' a day after Trump signed 'Big, Beautiful’ Bill' into law. He said that the party has been formed to challenge the 'uniparty' system of Republicans and Democrats. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom,” he said in a post on X.

Speaking on CNN on Sunday, the US Treasury secretary, suggested that the boards of Musk’s businesses would be displeased by his plans to mount a political party. “I imagine that those boards of directors did not like this announcement yesterday, and will be encouraging him to focus on his business activities, not his political activities,” the Treasury secretary said. He also took a dig at Musk, saying that the “principles” of Doge had been “popular”, but Musk was “was not”. In response, Musk called him a ‘Soros stooge’ and claimed that he ‘cannot do math.’ He also said that the polling was positive for him that is why US President Trump used him during election campaign.

Are Bessent and Soros related?

Scott Bessentsecured an internship with Jim Rogers, a co-founder of the Quantum Fund with George Soros in 1984. Later in 1991, he joined Soros Fund Management (SFM), founded by George Soros and became head of the London office, overseeing European investments. In 1992, played a key role in the firm’s famous $1 billion profit from shorting the British pound during the Black Wednesday crisis, working under Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller. He was described as a protégé of Soros and was instrumental in spotting weaknesses in the UK housing market that informed the trade. In 2000, he left SFM to launch Bessent Capital, his own hedge fund, with $200 million in seed capital from Soros. The fund struggled and closed in 2005. Later in 2011, he returned to Soros Fund Management as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), overseeing billions in assets. He left SFM in 2015, reportedly due to frustrations working under Soros and his son.

Elon Musk vs Scott Bessent in the White House