El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele promotes bitcoin adoption by emerging countries

El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, is pushing the use and adoption of bitcoin to 32 central banks and 12 financial leaders representing emerging economies as the host of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion's annual meeting.

The conference, which runs from Monday to Wednesday, will cover subjects like financial inclusion and the digital economy, as well as the benefits El Salvador has reaped since being the first government in the world to embrace bitcoin as legal cash last year, according to Bukele.

Planting seeds in 44 countries.



Paraguay, Haiti, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Ecuador in Latin America; Angola, Ghana, Namibia, and Uganda in Africa; and Bangladesh, Palestine, and Pakistan in Asia, according to Bukele.

The AFI has resumed in-person meetings after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and is now having annual meetings in El Salvador for its Digital Financial Services Working Group and Small and Medium Enterprise Finance Working Group.