Egypt: At least 20 killed in clothing factory fire

At least 20 people were killed and 24 others were injured in a clothing factory in Egypt on Thursday. The factory is located on the eastern outskirts of Egyptian capital Cairo, as per reports. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. Twelve fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the fire, said AFP quoting sources.

Egypt has had a string of fires in recent years, as shoddy buildings have been constructed without safety standards amid a security vacuum following its 2011 revolution.

Last month, a fire in an unlicensed shoe warehouse in the capital's twin city Giza engulfed a 13-storey building overlooking a major highway. Residents were evacuated but no casualties were reported.

In 2020, a major fire broke out next to a busy Cairo highway as a leak from an oil pipeline set ablaze by passing cars left 17 people hurt.

(With AFP inputs)