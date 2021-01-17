Ecuador seizes 1.3 tonnes cocaine headed for Estonia

Ecuador's interior minister Patricio Pazmino said on Saturday that the country's police had seized 1.3 tonnes of cocaine. The drug was kept in containers that was to go to Estonia. The cocaine was found in Guayaquil port. Sniffer dogs found the drugs.

"With the support of the anti-narcotics canine, Garo, the drugs were detected in a container that was to be transported to Estonia, in Europe," said Pazmino

Ecuadorean police seized a record 120 tonnes of drugs on 2020. This drug bust broke the previous record of 110 tonnes in 2016.

Ecuador borders Colombia and Peru, which are the world's two largest producers of cocaine, according to the United Nations.