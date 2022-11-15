'Economic terrorism' is a threat to sustainable development - Iran VP at COP27

'Economic terrorism' is a threat to sustainable development, Iranian vice president said as during a speech on Tuesday (November 15) at COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Referring to international sanctions imposed on Iran, Ali Salajegheh said they posed an obstacle for the country to access new technologies and resources that could accelerate its journey towards a greener economy.

"Such measures have seriously restricted access to transfer of financial resources, new technologies, and essential means required to take effective national steps in mitigation and adaptation as well as to improve on air quality," he said.

This year's COP27 climate summit in Egypt is currently in its final week, with nearly 200 countries racing to strike a deal to steer the world towards cutting planet-warming emissions and scale up finance for countries being ravaged by climate impacts.