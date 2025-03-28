Myanmar Thailand earthquake today LIVE: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The tremor was powerful enough to be felt in neighbouring countries, including China, Thailand, India, and Vietnam.
The USGS reported that the quake's epicentre was located near Myanmar’s central city of Mandalay, around 50km east of Monywa, and at a shallow depth of just 10km (six miles).
Impact across the region
Tremors reached as far as northern Thailand and the capital, Bangkok, which lies over 1,400km from the epicentre. Buildings in Bangkok were seen swaying, prompting hundreds of people to rush into the streets. Visuals posted on social media appeared to show a building collapse in the city’s Chatuchak district.
Some metro and light rail services in Bangkok were temporarily suspended due to the quake.
In China’s southwest Yunnan province, tremors were also felt, with Beijing’s quake monitoring agency recording the magnitude at 7.9.
The earthquake was also felt in Vietnam, and mild tremors were experienced in India’s West Bengal and Manipur regions, including Kolkata and Imphal.
According to sources cited by the news agency PTI, there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties in Kolkata.
Earthquakes are not unusual in Myanmar. Between 1930 and 1956, six earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher struck near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the heart of the country, according to the USGS.
Mar 28, 2025 21:56 IST
Mar 28, 2025 21:43 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Pope Francis offers prayers for victims
Pope Francis offered his prayers for the victims of the powerful earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand, the Vatican press office said. In a telegram published by the Vatican, Francis said he was “deeply saddened by the loss of life and widespread devastation” caused by the earthquake.
Mar 28, 2025 20:06 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: 144 dead, 732 injured in Myanmar after deadly disaster; toll expected to rise
Myanmar quake toll 144 dead, 732 injured, expected to rise, AFP reported citing Junta chief.
Mar 28, 2025 19:31 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: World Health Organization triggers emergency system for 'huge' Myanmar earthquake
The WHO said it had triggered its emergency management system in response to Friday's "huge" earthquake in Myanmar and was mobilising its logistics hub in Dubai to prepare trauma injury supplies.
The World Health Organization is coordinating its earthquake response from its Geneva headquarters "because we see this as a huge event" with "clearly a very, very big threat to life and health", spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a media briefing.
Mar 28, 2025 18:01 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Three dead after building collapses in Bangkok
Three people died after the building they were working on in Bangkok collapsed, the Thailand National Institute for Emergency Medicine said.
In an update on Facebook, Thai officials said that 68 others were injured and have been taken to the hospital.
Five people are in critical condition, the organisation added.
Meanwhile, 81 construction workers from the site are still trapped under the rubble of the building, according to the country's deputy prime minister.
Mar 28, 2025 17:43 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: First deaths confirmed after deadly quake hits Myanmar, Thailand
About 20 people have died at a major hospital in Myanmar's capital news agency AFP reported, citing a doctor.
"About 20 people died after they arrived at our hospital so far. Many people were injured," said the doctor at the 1,000-bed general hospital in Naypyidaw, who requested anonymity told AFP.
Mar 28, 2025 17:30 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Human rights organisations calls for Myanmar’s military junta to allow humanitarian access
Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have called for Myanmar’s military junta to allow humanitarian access to areas affected by the earthquake.
"The military has an appalling history of blocking aid following natural disasters, depriving people of assistance and increasing the suffering of communities affected,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch as cited by The Guardian.
Mar 28, 2025 17:09 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: At least 81 trapped under collapsed skyscraper in Bangkok
The number of workers missing at a collapsed construction site of a high-rise building in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, has risen to 81 from 70.
The government said that emergency rescue response is underway and and disaster centres have been ordered to prepare relief equipment and machinery.
Mar 28, 2025 17:02 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: EU, France vow support after disaster rocks Myanmar, Thailand
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union was ready to help after a deadly earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand.
“Heartbreaking scenes from Myanmar and Thailand after the devastating earthquake. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” von der Leyen wrote on X.
She added, "Europe’s Copernicus satellites are already helping first responders. We are ready to provide more support.”
France also vowed support, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot saying, "We are ready to provide support as soon as the need has been expressed and we have evacuated our premises in Bangkok to guard against any form of risk."
Mar 28, 2025 16:47 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Telecommunication system, public transportation disrupted in Thailand after massive earthquake
Thai deputy PM Prasert Jantararuangtong announced the country’s telecommunication system had been disrupted after the earthquake, Bloomberg reported.
Thailand's transport ministry also ordered the suspension of public transportation services, including buses and electric trains.
Mar 28, 2025 16:36 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Hundreds feared dead in Myanmar and 'enormous damage'
A member of a rescue team based in Mandalay told BBC "the damage is enormous".
"The number of deaths is also quite high. That's all we can say right now because the rescue efforts are ongoing," they said.
"The exact number of casualties is not yet known, but it is at least in the hundreds," they added.
Mar 28, 2025 16:34 IST
Earthquake today LIVE: Here's what we know so far
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on Friday (March 28), with the epicentre located near the city of Mandalay, rocking neighbouring Thailand and other regions in South and Southeast Asia. Dozens are dead, multi-storey buildings and bridges collapsed, and people panicked in Bangkok in Thailand, Delhi-NCR in India and other cities and towns.