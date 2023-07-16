0
ugc_banner

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami advisory cancelled

Alaska, USAEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Earthquake jolts Alaska Peninsula Region Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System raised concerns about a potential tsunami. The warning, however, was later revised to a tsunami advisory before being withdrawn altogether.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday. The quake hit offshore about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska.

Earlier, the USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4, but later it revised the figure to 7.2.

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System raised concerns about a potential tsunami. The warning, however, was later revised to a tsunami advisory before being withdrawn altogether.

Quake

The advisory had been issued for parts of Alaska near the Aleutian islands, extending from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance.

The USGS reported that the earthquake had a depth of 32.6 km (20.3 miles). It also revised the depth of the quake from an initial 9.3 km.

CCTV visuals showing the intensity of the earthquake are circulating on social media.

×

US National Tsunami Warning Center also issued a picture showing predicted tsunami travel in the coming hours.

×

Where is sand point in Alaska?

Sand Point is an island on the northwestern edge of the North American continent. As per a 2020 census, its population numbers up to 600 residents. Shallow earthquakes in this region, such as the one reported on Sunday, are known to cause more damage than ones that occur deeper into the Earth's crust.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Top 10 world news: Putin threatens use of cluster munitions, US envoy Kerry arrives in Beijing, and more

Iran pitches 'special priority' for India in oil exports with focus on cooperation over Chabahar Port

US gun violence: Georgia shooter still at large; authorities announce reward towards suspect's capture