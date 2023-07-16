Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami advisory cancelled

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday. The quake hit offshore about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska.

Earlier, the USGS reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.4, but later it revised the figure to 7.2.

Following the earthquake, the US Tsunami Warning System raised concerns about a potential tsunami. The warning, however, was later revised to a tsunami advisory before being withdrawn altogether. The advisory had been issued for parts of Alaska near the Aleutian islands, extending from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entrance.

The USGS reported that the earthquake had a depth of 32.6 km (20.3 miles). It also revised the depth of the quake from an initial 9.3 km.

Where is sand point in Alaska? Sand Point is an island on the northwestern edge of the North American continent. As per a 2020 census, its population numbers up to 600 residents. Shallow earthquakes in this region, such as the one reported on Sunday, are known to cause more damage than ones that occur deeper into the Earth's crust.

