An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Greece. The quake has triggered a tsunami evaluation for the country, reports German Research Center for Geosciences.

On May 13, Greece was witness to another such quake and the tremors were felt in Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon and Israel. 6.1 on the Richter scale, the quake struck near the island of Kasos. As the country was jolted, residents and tourists were advised to move away from the coastline, and a tsunami warning was sounded.