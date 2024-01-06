Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Maldives

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Maldives on Saturday (Jan 6) evening. In a post on X, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the location of the earthquake was 896 kilometres West of Male.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 17:16:34 IST, Lat: 3.06 & Long: 65.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 896km W of Male," the NCS said.