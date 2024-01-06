LIVE TV
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Maldives

Male, New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Jan 06, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Representative image of a seismograph. Photograph:(Others)

In a post on X, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the location of the earthquake was 896 kilometres West of Male.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Maldives on Saturday (Jan 6) evening. In a post on X, India's National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the location of the earthquake was 896 kilometres West of Male.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 06-01-2024, 17:16:34 IST, Lat: 3.06 & Long: 65.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 896km W of Male," the NCS said.

Further details are awaited. 

On Dec 29 last year, four earthquakes were reported along the Carlsberg Ridge in the Indian Ocean, near the Maldives. According to the US Geological Survey, the quakes had magnitudes of 4.8, 5.2, 5.8, and 5.0, with varying depths ranging from 7.7 km to 10 km.

Harshit Sabarwal

Newsman. MMA Striker.

