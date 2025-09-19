/Earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hits Russia's Kamchatka again - Has tsunami warning being issued?

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Russia’s Far East near the Kamchatka Peninsula on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred approximately 128 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. In response, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, warning of potentially dangerous waves along surrounding coastlines. This tremor comes just days after another significant earthquake shook the same region.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East, is part of the seismically active “Ring of Fire.” The Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped zone around the edges of the Pacific Ocean known for its high seismic and volcanic activity. It is home to about 75% of the world’s active volcanoes and experiences around 90% of the world’s earthquakes.

Is there a tsunami warning?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following the earthquake, tsunami warnings were swiftly issued for coastal areas in Russia, Japan, Alaska, Guam, Hawaii, and several other Pacific islands. In Kamchatka, authorities reported waves reaching 3 to 4 meters in height, leading to evacuations in several coastal towns, including Severo-Kurilsk, and urging residents to move inland immediately.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency also alerted the public about possible tsunami waves of up to 3 meters along its Pacific coastline. Parts of the U.S. West Coast were placed under advisory as well, although the risk of severe flooding outside the immediate quake zone was considered minimal.