/Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Taiwan, second in a week

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung County on Wednesday (December 24), according to the island’s weather agency, though no immediate damage was reported. The tremor shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, and had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles). Located near the meeting point of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is highly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed over 100 lives, while a powerful 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 caused more than 2,000 deaths.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported that the recent earthquake did not meet the threshold necessary to trigger factory evacuations across the island. Taiwan, located at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, is frequently affected by seismic activity. The Central Weather Administration issued alerts for several regions, including Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Tainan. The quake's intensity was recorded at a level four on Taiwan's seven-level scale in the counties of Hualien and Pingtung.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow the BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).