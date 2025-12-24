/Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Taiwan, second in a week

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern Taitung County on Wednesday (December 24), according to the island’s weather agency, though no immediate damage was reported. The tremor shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, and had a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles). Located near the meeting point of two tectonic plates, Taiwan is highly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake in southern Taiwan claimed over 100 lives, while a powerful 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 caused more than 2,000 deaths.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) reported that the recent earthquake did not meet the threshold necessary to trigger factory evacuations across the island. Taiwan, located at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, is frequently affected by seismic activity. The Central Weather Administration issued alerts for several regions, including Taipei, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Tainan. The quake's intensity was recorded at a level four on Taiwan's seven-level scale in the counties of Hualien and Pingtung.