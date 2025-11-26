Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits California's San Jose

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits California's San Jose

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 26, 2025, 21:23 IST | Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 21:24 IST
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits California's San Jose

For representational purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

A series of earthquakes near Gilroy, California, on Wednesday morning shook the South Bay and San Francisco areas, but caused no reported damage or travel disruptions

A series of earthquakes hit near Gilroy, located southeast of San Jose, early Wednesday (November 26) morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The first major tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0, hit east of Gilroy at approximately 6:15 am. Initially recorded as a 4.3 magnitude quake, it was later downgraded by the USGS. Just two minutes later, a 2.7 magnitude quake followed, followed by a third, measuring 3.9, at 6:20 a.m. The shaking was felt as far north as San Francisco, with the strongest tremors reported in the South Bay area. No immediate damage was reported at the time of writing this report.

Flight tracking services, such as FlightAware, and the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that there were no signs of disruptions to air travel at San Jose Mineta International Airport. On social media, many people shared their experiences, describing a sharp jolt from the quakes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earthquakes do's and don'ts

  • Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
  • Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
  • Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
  • Fasten shelves securely to walls.
  • Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
  • Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
  • DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
  • Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.
  • Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics