A series of earthquakes hit near Gilroy, located southeast of San Jose, early Wednesday (November 26) morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The first major tremor, with a magnitude of 4.0, hit east of Gilroy at approximately 6:15 am. Initially recorded as a 4.3 magnitude quake, it was later downgraded by the USGS. Just two minutes later, a 2.7 magnitude quake followed, followed by a third, measuring 3.9, at 6:20 a.m. The shaking was felt as far north as San Francisco, with the strongest tremors reported in the South Bay area. No immediate damage was reported at the time of writing this report.