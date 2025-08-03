BREAKING: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits New Jersey, tremors felt in New York - Video

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude of 3.0 earthquake in New Jersey late on Saturday (August 2). Multiple reports suggested that tremors were felt in New York, Westchester and Rockland. The USGS recorded in the suburb of Hasbrouck Heights, less than 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of Central Park, at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).Videos on social media showed violent shaking. While the quake caused no reported damage or injuries, it briefly unsettled residents in both New Jersey and New York City, with residents sharing their experience online. Earlier, a moderately strong, 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in Mexico on Saturday, according to the USGS. However, the 3.3 magnitude quake was much milder than a 4.8-magnitude quake in 2024 that struck in Tewksbury, New Jersey, a little farther west of the city.

The earthquake comes three days after a very powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake hit Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast, triggering tsunami warnings as far away as French Polynesia and Chile, and was followed by an eruption of the most active volcano on the peninsula.The shallow quake damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote Russian region, while much of Japan's eastern seaboard - devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in 2011 - was ordered to evacuate, as were parts of Hawaii. Tsunami and earthquake warnings were issued in multiple cities in United States including Alaska.