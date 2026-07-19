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Earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale jolts Peru, 5 killed

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 20:51 IST | Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 20:51 IST
Earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale jolts Peru, 5 killed

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Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute said in a statement the total number of people missing is still unknown.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Andes region of Peru late Saturday night killing five people and injuring 20 others, said local authorities on Sunday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 9:24 p.m. local time on Saturday with its epicenter located 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) west-southwest of Sicaya in Huancayo province. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute said in a statement the total number of people missing is still unknown.

Several buildings collapsed or suffered structural damage as the epicenter was at a shallow depth and many houses in that area are made of adobe or a wood, cane and mud blend called “quincha."

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The agricultural region of Chongo Bajo, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) east of Lima, was amongst the worst affected areas.

“Forty-eight houses were destroyed and 300 people were left homeless,” said the director of the National Civil Defense Institute.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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