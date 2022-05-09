Early voting begins in Australia election with opposition ahead in polls

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison gestures during a news conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia Photograph:( AFP )
Morrison's rating as the country's preferred leader fell a percentage point to 44%, the survey showed, leaving him narrowly in front of Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese whose rating rose 3 points to 42%.
Early voting began in Australia on Monday two weeks ahead of election day, with surveys showing the opposition centre-left Labor Party extending its lead and Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffering a fall in his approval rating.
Amid a campaign dominated by cost-of-living pressure, national security and climate change, a widely watched survey conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Labor leading 54%-46% on a two-party preferred basis against the Morrison-led Liberal Party-National Party coalition government.
Early voting began a day after a televised debate between Morrison and Albanese who at times yelled at each other, making it hard for either to make a point.
