Dubai: 34 cars involved in a mega pile-up accident on Emirates Road

Dubai on Monday saw a freak accident that involved 34 cars smashing into each other and creating a pile-up. The incident took place on Emirates Road. The accident took place due to poor visibility due to dust storm.

As per local media, Dubai Police said that the accident took place towards Sharjah after Al Qudra bridge. Two people were reportedly severely injured. There were two other persons who got injured.

The authorities have advised motorists to drive with caution and use another route.