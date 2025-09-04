Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  Drone attack on civilian vehicle near Syria's Aleppo airport, initial reports suggest involvement of US-led International Coalition

Drone attack on civilian vehicle near Syria’s Aleppo airport, initial reports suggest involvement of US-led International Coalition

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 20:04 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 20:04 IST
Drone attack on civilian vehicle near Syria’s Aleppo airport, initial reports suggest involvement of US-led International Coalition

Drone strike hits car near Syria's Aleppo airport Photograph: (X screenshot)

Story highlights

The US-led International Coalition reportedly carried out a drone strike and hit a civilian vehicle near Aleppo International Airport in Syria. The reason for the drone strike is not known yet. No information about the casualties is available so far 

A drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the road to Syria’s Aleppo airport on Thursday (Sep 4), the Syrian state news agency reported. Visuals on social media show a vehicle in flames in the aftermath of a drone attack. Reports suggested that the airstrike was conducted by the US-led International Coalition on a vehicle travelling on the road to Aleppo International Airport.

This is a developing story…

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

