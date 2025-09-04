The US-led International Coalition reportedly carried out a drone strike and hit a civilian vehicle near Aleppo International Airport in Syria. The reason for the drone strike is not known yet. No information about the casualties is available so far
A drone targeted a civilian vehicle on the road to Syria’s Aleppo airport on Thursday (Sep 4), the Syrian state news agency reported. Visuals on social media show a vehicle in flames in the aftermath of a drone attack. Reports suggested that the airstrike was conducted by the US-led International Coalition on a vehicle travelling on the road to Aleppo International Airport.
