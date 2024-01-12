Dozens of civilians killed in bombardments over Sudan Capital: NGO
The fighting, which broke out in mid-April, has displaced more than 6.5 million inside and outside Sudan, killed more than 10,000 and decimated the economy. (File Photo) Photograph:(Reuters)
Bombardments in the Sudanese capital killed at least 33 civilians on Thursday, most of them in air strikes, pro-democracy lawyers said overnight Thursday-Friday.
The group had announced earlier Thursday that artillery fire killed 10 civilians in a residential area of Khartoum, where the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at war since April.