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Dozens of cars, trucks collide on foggy highway in Bulgaria, at least 10 killed: Dramatic footage goes viral

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 15:55 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 16:04 IST
Dozens of cars, trucks collide on foggy highway in Bulgaria, at least 10 killed: Dramatic footage goes viral

Dozens of cars, trucks collide on foggy highway in Bulgaria, at least 10 killed Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

At least 10 people were killed in a massive pile-up involving dozens of vehicles on a foggy highway in southeastern Bulgaria. Cars and trucks collided on both sides of the road, leaving several vehicles overturned, crushed or off the highway.

At least 10 people died and over ⁠27 ​were injured in Bulgaria as ​dozens of vehicles on both sides ‌of a foggy stretch of highway in southeastern Bulgaria on Tuesday (Nov 10). The local governor said that police, ​firefighters and ambulance crews rushed to ⁠the scene after the accident. Social media images and videos showed cars and trucks piled up ​across both sides of the road, many overturned, crushed or veered off the side. The pile-ups severely blocked the motorway in both directions, with one collision occurring at kilometer 289 heading toward Burgas, and another at kilometer 294 heading toward Sofia.

Yambol Regional ​Governor Georgi Chalakov told BTA news ​agency that at least 10 people were killed and ‌about ⁠50 vehicles were involved. Chief Inspector Todor Mishinev from the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told ​Nova TV ​that ⁠some people were still trapped in their cars. "Right now, the ​priority is rescue operations. Once ​they ⁠are completed, the procedural and investigative actions will be carried out," he said. A full crisis task force has been convened. Bulgaria’s BG-Alert emergency warning system was deployed, and a Spartan military transport aircraft has been placed on standby to airlift critically injured patients to major hospitals if needed.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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