/Dozens of cars, trucks collide on foggy highway in Bulgaria, at least 10 killed: Dramatic footage goes viral

At least 10 people died and over ⁠27 ​were injured in Bulgaria as ​dozens of vehicles on both sides ‌of a foggy stretch of highway in southeastern Bulgaria on Tuesday (Nov 10). The local governor said that police, ​firefighters and ambulance crews rushed to ⁠the scene after the accident. Social media images and videos showed cars and trucks piled up ​across both sides of the road, many overturned, crushed or veered off the side. The pile-ups severely blocked the motorway in both directions, with one collision occurring at kilometer 289 heading toward Burgas, and another at kilometer 294 heading toward Sofia.