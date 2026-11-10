/Dozens of cars, trucks collide on foggy highway in Bulgaria, at least 10 killed: Dramatic footage goes viral

At least 10 people died and over 27 were injured in Bulgaria as dozens of vehicles on both sides of a foggy stretch of highway in southeastern Bulgaria on Tuesday (Nov 10). The local governor said that police, firefighters and ambulance crews rushed to the scene after the accident. Social media images and videos showed cars and trucks piled up across both sides of the road, many overturned, crushed or veered off the side. The pile-ups severely blocked the motorway in both directions, with one collision occurring at kilometer 289 heading toward Burgas, and another at kilometer 294 heading toward Sofia.
Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov told BTA news agency that at least 10 people were killed and about 50 vehicles were involved. Chief Inspector Todor Mishinev from the Yambol Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Nova TV that some people were still trapped in their cars. "Right now, the priority is rescue operations. Once they are completed, the procedural and investigative actions will be carried out," he said. A full crisis task force has been convened. Bulgaria’s BG-Alert emergency warning system was deployed, and a Spartan military transport aircraft has been placed on standby to airlift critically injured patients to major hospitals if needed.