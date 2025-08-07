/Donkey made to zipline in Russia. Police says, 'no way to tell if it was traumatised or had a great time'

In Russia’sDagestan, a donkey was harnessed and made to zipline. The animal was seen hurriedly moving its limbs as it was mid-air, the video of which has sparked outrage. Reports suggest that it was a bizarre stunt pulled to attract tourists. After public outrage, the police did take cognisance of the matter. As per news outlet RT, the police said they can’t press charges: the animal wasn’t injured, and there’s no way to tell if it was traumatised or had a great time.

Many have called out the act of cruelty against the animal. Netizens have posted their opinion online, an X user, Susie wrote, “Not cool. I can tell donkey is not happy.” Livia seconded that with, “The animal did not have a choice. Would they say the same thing if it was a 1 years old baby?”

The video makes it evident that the donkey is not having fun, even though it landed safely, that probably is the best part of the entire episode. Which otherwise had every element of it going down south. Another X user wrote, “No injuries, sure — but guessing if it “had fun” isn’t exactly science. Bit over the line.”