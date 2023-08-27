‘Disgusting attack’: Man smears dog faeces on German lawmaker, detained

German lawmaker and deputy leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Beatrix von Storch was smeared with faeces during an event, she and the police said, on Saturday (August 26), reported German news outlet Deutsche Welle (DW).

About the attack

The alleged attack took place on Friday (August 25) at an event hall in the town of Daun in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, as per media reports. According to the police, around 80 to 85 people were participating in the AfD event.

Meanwhile, around 120 people outside the venue held a counter-protest, said the police in a statement issued on Saturday. During this time, a man aged 35 entered the event hall and asked to take a picture with the German lawmaker. Subsequently, he proceeded to smear her with dog faeces.

He “briefly” resisted arrest, said the police and is currently in custody and under investigation. Officers also said they had spoken with organisers of both events before they were held in order to ensure participants’ right to assembly and freedom of speech.

How did the German lawmaker react to the incident?

Von Storch told the German news agency dpa that she has filed a complaint against the 35-year-old man whose name was not revealed by the police. “Yesterday there was another disgusting attack on me (and) the AfD in Rhineland-Palatinate,” said the German lawmaker, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “We fight with arguments; AfD-haters fight with feces.”

“No matter what despicable means they resort to, we will fight unwaveringly and now more decisively for the spiritual and moral renewal of our nation,” said von Storch, as quoted by DW.

Von Storch (52), is known for her anti-immigration and anti-green policies. She has been the AfD’s deputy leader since 2015 and a member of the Bundestag parliament since 2017.

