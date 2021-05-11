Dine out, work out, see a movie: Belgium to ease lockdown on June 9

Reuters
Brussels, Belgium Published: May 11, 2021, 04:32 PM(IST)

Belgium flag Photograph:( Reuters )

The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss further easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus

Bars, restaurants, cinemas and fitness centers will be allowed to welcome guests indoors from June 9, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.

The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss further easing of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, including allowing Belgians to meet more people inside, attend large festivals in the summer, and travel abroad.
 

(More details awaited)

