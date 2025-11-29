Did 'smoking' trigger Hong Kong’s deadliest fire incident that killed 128? Here's what we know

Death toll in one of Hong Kong's worst fires in decades has increased to 128 with authorities still investigating the cause of the fire. Amid this, a video went viral on social media in which a man is seen smoking a cigarette minutes before the tragic incident. The clip, posted by RT India, alleged, "Shocking Footage Shows Workers Smoking Near Outer Wall Just Moments Before Blaze Engulfed Wang Fu Court In Hong Kong." The authorities are yet to ascertain the cause and have not issued any response on the allegations that cigarette caused the fire.

The fire turned Hong Kong's apartment blocks of Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex undergoing repairs in the northern district of Tai Po into ashes, with authorities finding charred remains of people. One firefighter was also killed battling the blaze. Hong Kong began three day of official mourning on Saturday after the tragic incident.

Hong Kong's anti-corruption body has launched an investigation into the project, and so far eight people have been arrested.

Police also arrested three other people on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site. Security chief Tang said that fire likely "started on the protective nets outside of the lower floors... and quickly spread upward due to the burning foam boards, affecting multiple floors" and then to six additional buildings. "Bamboo sticks that were broken by fire fell down and spread the blaze" across the compound, he said.