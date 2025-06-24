/Did Iran break ceasefire with Israel hours after Trump warned against violation? Here's what we know

Sirens were sounded in northern Israel amid claims that Iran fired a new ballistic missile, even as a ceasefire was supposed to take effect. Visuals on social media also showed Iranian missiles over Jordan. This came despite US President Donald Trump's warning that the ceasefire should not be violated as it is time for “peace.” Israel also said that they have agreed for a ceasefire but warned against any violations. Iranian media, quoting state TV, said that news about a missile attack by Iran on Israel after the ceasefire was “denied”.Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that military operations “to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am.” This was before the ceasefire came into effect. So, has Iran violated the ceasefire, here's what we know so far:

Iran’s military denied that it fired missiles at Israel hours after a ceasefire was supposed to begin, Iranian state television reported. The report quoted the general staff of Iran’s armed forces, which includes its regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, as making the denial. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had “completely violated” the ceasefire. Katz said he instructed the Israeli military to resume targeting Iranian paramilitary and government targets. According to Tasnim News Agency, the claim of missile launches is Israel's psychological operations to induce a dichotomy between diplomacy and the battlefield. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said that the they ‘will strike with force after Iran’s grave violation of the ceasefire.’ Meanwhile, Qatar summoned the Iranian ambassador after Iran attacked the major US military base on Qatari soil following American strikes on its nuclear facilities Iranian state television earlier reported that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran. Iran accuses Israel of conducting strikes after ceasefire announcement. "The Israel regime launched three waves of attacks on sites in Iranian territory until 9:00 am (0530 GMT) today," a spokesman for the armed forces command was quoted as saying on state TV, without providing further details.

Trump announced ceasefire after entering Iran-Israel war

Earlier today, Trump announced the ceasefire and called the world and the people of the Middle East the “real winners.” Trump spoke about “RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH” and added that the future for Israel & Iran is unlimited and filled with great promise. After his announcement, Trump went on a spree congratulating himself for ending the war. Taking to Truth Social, Trump first congratulated the world, declaring that “it is time for peace.” Stating that the Iran-Israel war “could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East,” he added that this ceasefire is an example of “Peace though strength.” The announcement came on a day when Iran struck an American base in Qatar in retaliation for US strikes on its nuclear sites using B-2 bombers.

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.”