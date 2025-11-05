/Dhoom macchale! Zohran Mamdani brings Bollywood to NY, mentions Nehru in first speech after win - WATCH

Zohran Mamdani, the first Indian-American Muslim to win New York’s mayoral race, celebrated his roots quoting Nehru and ending with “Dhoom Machale.” Promising to make NYC “affordable and accessible,” he called the win a new era of bold leadership and a light in America’s political darkness.
Zohran Mamdani has won the New York mayoral elections and will become first Indian-American of Muslim faith to be at the post. As he addressed New Yorkers after his historical win, he did not shy away from his Indian roots. From first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to Bollywood, Mamdani's speech encapsulated what his campaign showed for so long - he is in New York for immigrants and he is not the one to run away from his identity. Amid loud cheers as he finished his speech, Bollywood song ‘Dhoom Macchale’ played in background!
Thanking the voters for the mandate, Mamdani said that New York will be the light in political darkness of the country. He directly addressed US President Donald Trump, took a swipe at now defeated Andrew Cuomo and then, came straight to the main point - his vision to make New York city “affordable and accessible.” It hit a different chord, not only for his supporters but for Democrats in general, whose speeches have for long been focussed on Trump and his highhandedness.
Quoting Nehru, Mamdani said, “Standing before you, I’m reminded of Jawaharlal Nehru’s words. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision — not excuses. It will be defined by bold leadership and the most ambitious plan yet to confront our city’s cost-of-living crisis.”