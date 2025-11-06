/Probe blames pilot error for deadly Dhaka jet crash that killed 36

The Interim Government of Bangladesh concluded that the deadliest disaster in the history of Bangladesh's aviation was due to a pilot error. Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary of the interim leader, Md Yunus, said that there was an error in the takeoff and the situation was out of the Pilot's control.

The deadliest aviation crash

A Chinese made trainer jet Chengdu FT-7BGI of the Bangladesh Airforce crashed into the compound of the Milestone School and College of the Dhaka. At least 36, people killed in the disaster, among them 25 were children and many under 12. About 170 were injured and two dozen fatally injured. The crash was described as one of the deadliest aviation crash in the history of Bangladesh since 1984, when a flight of the national carrier of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines crashed into a marsh, killing 49. In 2008 another airforce jet crashed while trying to take off due to technical error outside the capital Dhaka. The pilot died even though he tried already ejected. The recent crash of 2025, had sparked a public outrage regarding the outdated and unsafe training aircraft by the force.