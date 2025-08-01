WATCH| Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren stumbles on the house floor

During a vote in the Senate on two resolutions to block arms sales to Israel on Wednesday, Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren stumbled on the House floor. In a rare moment of Bipartisanship, Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and John Barrasso of Wyoming offered assistance to help. Warren got up with assistance from Cruz.

The fall drew attention from social media, with many hinting at her age. Republican commentators mocked the slip, drawing resonance with Joe Biden's slips. Despite falling, she got up swiftly with the help of Senator Cruz and went on with her duties. She voted for blocking the support of arms sales, a motion which was brought in by Senator Bernie Sanders. Despite talks about her age, she is far younger at 76 years of age, than the oldest US Senator Chuck Grassley, of Republican, at 91 years of age.