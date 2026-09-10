/Delhi’s Red Fort bomber changed target at last minute? NIA reveals his original plan

The suicide bomber behind the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort last year had changed his plan last-minute, according to the chargesheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Umar Un Nabi, who has been named as the mastermind behind the terror attack in November 2025, initially targeted Lal Mandir, a Jain temple, but changed his plan due to the traffic and presence of police in the area. In the chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Nabi, also known as Pinda and Rahul Bhat, was “operational in-charge” of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terror module, which had been revived by him in recent years to carry out terror attacks across India. The investigators have described the AGuH as a revived manifestation of Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent.

Was Lal Mandir the original target?

According to the NIA investigation, Nabi walked out of the Sunhari Masjid parking lot around 6:37 pm and drove his i20 car, which had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), near Lal Mandir. He then tried to park the vehicle there but made a U-turn and reached near the Red Fort. The blast happened minutes later at 6:50.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The agency also revealed that Nabi visited the Red Fort 12 times between 2023 and 2025. His last visit was on May 1, 2025, about six months before the blast. NIA believes his visits were part of a reconnaissance session for planning terror activities. Nabi and his associates also turned off their mobile phones during these visits to hide their digital movement.

Bombs made using urine?

According to the NIA chargesheet, PDFs recovered from pen drives allegedly belonging to Nabi and another accused, Shaheen Saeed, contained references to making explosives using urea nitrate. The documents also reportedly described an alternative way of obtaining urea from urine.

The NIA cited a witness who allegedly noticed a plastic bag containing urine in Nabi’s room. The strong smell reportedly became so noticeable that the woman complained about it to Nabi’s friend, Shoaib, the agency said.

The chargesheet also details Nabi’s shopping trip during his stay in Nuh. According to the investigation, he went shopping with one of Shoaib’s relatives and bought a T-shirt, a white shirt and cargo pants. The purchases were reportedly paid for in cash and have been cited by the NIA as part of the evidence in the case.

Red Fort blast part of a bigger conspiracy?

The NIA has alleged the explosion was the culmination of a wider conspiracy involving radicalisation, weapons procurement and preparations for further attacks. Recoveries made during the investigation suggested preparations for manufacturing and storing explosive substances.

The blast occurred near the Red Fort at around 6:50 pm on November 10, killing 11 people and injuring 29 others, according to the investigation.

NIA said that Nabi was inside the vehicle when it exploded. His identity was confirmed after DNA examination of biological material recovered from the blast site. The chargesheet added that forensic evidence indicated that the explosive device was initiated from inside the vehicle through a command mechanism.