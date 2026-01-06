On Tuesday (Jan 6), authorities informed that a 40 people ushering in the New Year were killed due to a fire at a Swissresortbar. The the mayor of Crans-Montana said that the property had not undergone an annual inspection for the last five years despite regulations.

As quoted by news agency AFP, the statement noted, "Several people lost their lives and others were injured. A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers immediately went to the scene to assist the numerous victims." It described the incident as "serious" also said "a major emergency response is underway".

The operation is still ongoing. Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesperson, told AFP earlier there had first been an "explosion of unknown origin". He said the explosion took place at around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in a bar called Le Constellation, where more than 100 people had gathered for New Year celebrations.

Several hours after the blast, an AFP photographer saw a number of ambulances on the road from Crans Montana. Police said the areas was "completely closed to the public", and that "a no-fly zone over Crans Montana has been imposed".