The Kerala Pavilion during the World Economic Forum 2026 presented to the world its journey on the path of development and in the process the goals it has achieved. It pitched to the world Energy Sector Investment, an ambitious roadmap to transform “God’s Own Country” into a zero-pollution, sustainable economy. The presentation highlighted policy support, investment opportunities, and Kerala’s commitment to clean energy.

An official from BGK — Poland’s only development bank — held a meeting with the Kerala State Administration at the Kerala Pavilion and discussed potential collaboration in development financing, sustainability initiatives, and long-term.

In the evening, Kerala Day Presentation and Panel Discussion was held at Abraham House, near the Davos Congress Centre. The session offered global investors and thought leaders an eye-opening insight into Kerala’s present capabilities and future vision, with strong emphasis on the state’s accessible public health infrastructure, a robust and inclusive MSME ecosystem, and its progressive social framework — notably with 37% women in leadership roles across sectors.

Add WION as a Preferred Source