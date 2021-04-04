Damaged carriage dragged from Taiwan train disaster tunnel

Recovery efforts continued in Taiwan on Sunday (April 4) as engineers removed a train carriage from the tunnel where 50 people died in a derailment on Friday (April 2).

Teams have been working around the clock to remove the wrecked train from inside the tunnel and to search for more bodies. Officials warned the death toll could rise.

In the island's worst rail accident in seven decades, 50 people have been confirmed dead after the packed express train carrying almost 500 passengers and crew slammed into a truck and derailed near the eastern city of Hualien Friday.

Taiwan's transport minister said he would "not avoid" responsibility and tendered his resignation, although his offer has so far been rejected as the recovery work goes on.

The Transport Ministry and the rail administration that comes under it are facing a number of questions, including why there was no proper fencing at the site and whether too many standing-only tickets were sold for the train journey.