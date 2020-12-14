CureVac enrols first participant in pivotal study of COVID vaccine

Representative image Photograph:( Reuters )
Germany`s CureVac announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
The trial will assess the safety and efficacy in adults and is expected to include more than 35,000 participants in Europe and Latin America, it added in a statement.
