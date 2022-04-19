'Critics have no plan': Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop on Rwanda

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has challenged anyone who opposes her plan to transfer migrants to Rwanda to come up with a better alternative.

After religious leaders expressed their worries in a mounting debate over the controversial idea, which has prompted a huge outcry from campaigners and academics, the Home Secretary retaliated.

In a joint column with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta in The Times, the idea was "bold and innovative," and would help prevent tiny boats from crossing the Channel.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, stated that transporting asylum seekers over 4,000 miles to East Africa was "subcontracting our responsibilities" and went against "God's nature."

She didn't call the Archbishop by his name.The Church of England, however, was the most high-profile "institution" to criticise the idea yesterday, with the Archbishop of York also expressing his displeasure.

It was the latest in a series of spats between the archbishop and prominent conservatives, with some suggesting the church's leader should propose a better alternative.

What is the UK’s controversial Rwanda plan?

The UK has reached an agreement with Rwanda to deport some asylum seekers to the East African country, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims will "save countless lives" from human trafficking.The trial scheme's main target will be single guys arriving by boat or lorry.