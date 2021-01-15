Covid-19: European Union's Pfizer vaccine deliveries to be delayed 'for next 3-4 weeks'

Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to European Union nations by US Pharma group Pfizer will be delayed in coming one month because of works at the US Pharma firm's plant in Belgium, Germany's health ministry said Friday.

"At short notice, the EU Commission and, via it, the EU member states, were informed that Pfizer will not be able to fully meet the already promised delivery volume for the next three to four weeks due to modifications at the Puurs plant," the ministry said.

Pfizer said the renovation works were aimed at augmenting production capacity from mid-February, according to the ministry.

Pfizer limiting output so that it can upgrade production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion currently.

